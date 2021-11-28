ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $70,315.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,591.77 or 0.98778128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.11 or 0.00621344 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003869 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.