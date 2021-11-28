Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the October 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

