Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.