China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.90

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 48565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.51 billion during the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.79%. Equities analysts predict that China Construction Bank Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

