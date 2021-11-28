Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.