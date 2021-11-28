Citigroup Upgrades Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) to “Buy”

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $13.90 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
