Citigroup Upgrades Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) to “Buy”

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $13.90 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.