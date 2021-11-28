Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

