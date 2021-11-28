City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 24.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,728. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

