City Holding Co. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.