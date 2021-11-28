City Holding Co. Has $22.90 Million Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. City comprises approximately 3.9% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in City were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of City by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of City by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of City by 35.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHCO opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. City Holding has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. Equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.95%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.