City Holding Co. Sells 540 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

