City Holding Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.37 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

