Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.24.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

