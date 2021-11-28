Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

