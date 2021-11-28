Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 575.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

NYSE:C opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

