Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,408.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

