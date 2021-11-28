Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of CLNN opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. Research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clene by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clene by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

