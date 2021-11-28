Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $518,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 45,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,673. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

