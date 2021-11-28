Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.32). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.20. 2,891,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872,109. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $415.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

