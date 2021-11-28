Cohen Klingenstein LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $197.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.55 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average is $228.51. The company has a market capitalization of $385.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

