Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $402.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

