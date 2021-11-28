Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,861.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,713.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

