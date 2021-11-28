Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 63,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

NYSE YUM opened at $124.20 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

