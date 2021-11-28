Coldstack Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00005317 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $4.59 million and $161,698.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.92 or 0.07465745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.33 or 0.99641704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.