Comerica Bank Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

NXRT stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.42%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

