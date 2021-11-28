Comerica Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

