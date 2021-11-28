Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after acquiring an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.