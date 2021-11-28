Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Lindsay worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Lindsay by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

