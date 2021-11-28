Comerica Bank Sells 1,939 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Proto Labs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

