Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.