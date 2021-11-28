Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.11

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 1280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.70%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.