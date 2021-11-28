Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.18

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 9119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

COMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

