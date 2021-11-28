Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,188,672 shares of company stock worth $102,566,799.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $104,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $81.04 on Friday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.89.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

