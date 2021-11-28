Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,001.03

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,001.03 and traded as high as C$2,246.35. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,194.86, with a volume of 38,017 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price target (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,335.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2,166.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$2,001.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 66.6499953 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

