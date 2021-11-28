Contrasting Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intel and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $77.87 billion 2.55 $20.90 billion $5.15 9.47 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.56 $52.00 million $5.66 37.54

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intel pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intel has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intel and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 11 15 7 0 1.88 NXP Semiconductors 0 8 14 1 2.70

Intel presently has a consensus price target of $56.35, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $233.74, indicating a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 26.89% 28.74% 15.43% NXP Semiconductors 14.98% 31.12% 12.59%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Intel on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

