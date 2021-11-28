Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.40.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.93. 678,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,156. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

