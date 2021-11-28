CorionX Market Cap Reaches $522,224.45 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, CorionX has traded down 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $522,224.45 and $115,811.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,976,210 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

