Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $546.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $554.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.