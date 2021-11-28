Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $546.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $554.55. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

