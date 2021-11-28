Cowen Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $180.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $179.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

