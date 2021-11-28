Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRARY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.05) to €16.00 ($18.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.