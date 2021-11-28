Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRARY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.05) to €16.00 ($18.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

