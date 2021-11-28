Credit Suisse AG Invests $534,000 in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

