Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FXA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXA opened at $70.74 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.