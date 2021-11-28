Credit Suisse AG Sells 174,340 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

