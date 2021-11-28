Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0322 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $206,145.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

