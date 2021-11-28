Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,260 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.