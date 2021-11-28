Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 65.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

