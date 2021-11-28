Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,480 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

