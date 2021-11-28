Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,902 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

FE stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

