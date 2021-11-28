Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 30,740 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $398.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.47 and its 200-day moving average is $339.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $248.41 and a one year high of $427.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

